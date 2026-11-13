“Can’t Keep Up With Their Muscle Mass”... Even Jang Yoon Ju Was Shocked by What She Saw at a Gym in the UK

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Model and actress Jang Yoon Ju, who continues to show off her unchanged figure in her mid-40s, said she was inspired after seeing women who take even more meticulous care of their figures than she does.

On the 13th, Jang Yoon Ju posted a photo taken at a gym on her social media, along with the words, “There are so many women with amazing physiques!!!! I can’t keep up with their muscle mass... They all look like warriors!!! So incredibly motivating.”

The photos show Jang Yoon Ju at a gym to work out. Wearing black workout clothes and comfortable pants, she stands in front of a mirror and takes a photo of herself with her phone.

Her slender figure with no excess fat and her exceptional proportions are especially eye-catching. Now 46, Jang Yoon Ju has long been a top model representing South Korea, and continues to draw admiration for her unwavering commitment to taking care of herself.

Even Jang Yoon Ju expressed amazement at the toned, muscular physiques of the women she met at the gym. It is striking to see her strengthen her resolve to work out after seeing women whose physiques are not just slim but also muscular.

Jang Yoon Ju has recently shared updates on taking on a new challenge while studying in the United Kingdom. It is impressive to see her keep up a steady workout routine and take care of herself while overseas.

Born in 1980, Jang Yoon Ju made her debut as a model in 1997 and established herself as a top model representing South Korea’s fashion industry. She later expanded her work into television and film, and has also made a name for herself as an actress. In 2015, she married a businessman four years her junior, and they have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.