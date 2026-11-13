I-DLE's YUQI Sparks a Stir With Support for 'One China'... What About Taiwanese Member Yeh Shu-hua?

YUQI (left), Yeh Shu-hua

Attention is also turning to Yeh Shu-hua, a Taiwanese member of I-DLE, after fellow member YUQI shared a post supporting the Chinese government's 'One China' principle.

On the 12th, YUQI shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo a post published by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The post contained remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech emphasizing unification with Taiwan.

In his speech, President Xi said, "In the long history of Chinese civilization spanning more than 5,000 years, the belief that our territory must not be divided, our country must not fall into turmoil, and our people must not be scattered is shared by the sons and daughters of China and deeply engraved in their bones."

He also stressed that "resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is a historical mission that the Chinese Communist Party has steadfastly pursued," and that it is "the shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of China and an indispensable task in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

The post YUQI shared aligns with the 'One China' principle espoused by the Chinese government. This is China's position that mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are an indivisible territory and that the Chinese government alone should be recognized as the sole legitimate government.

This is not the first time YUQI has made her views on the issue public. In 2019, during the Hong Kong protests, she also posted in support of China's position. At the time, she expressed a sense of belonging to China in a post on Weibo related to the Five-star Red Flag, China's national flag.

In 2023, when she appeared on the Chinese variety show 'Keep Running,' she made headlines by referring to Taiwan as 'China Taiwan' while discussing I-DLE's upcoming performance schedule.

The post has drawn even more attention in part because fellow group member Yeh Shu-hua is from Taiwan. As YUQI has lent her support to the Chinese government's reunification stance, interest in Yeh Shu-hua's position has also continued.

Yeh Shu-hua has also been caught up in controversy over how her nationality was labeled in the past. When a broadcast identified her nationality with a Taiwan flag, sparking controversy, her agency Cube Entertainment said it had explained that the broadcaster's editing was at fault and requested that the footage be edited again.

Meanwhile, YUQI, who is from China, pursues solo activities alongside her work with I-DLE. Recently, she met fans on a solo fan-con tour in China.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.