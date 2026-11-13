Sayuri, Who Gave Birth While Unmarried, Has a 6-Year-Old Son With Jackpot Genes: Fluent in Arabic, a 'Language Prodigy' Learning Six Languages

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Zen, the son of TV personality Sayuri, showed off language skills so impressive they were hard to believe in a 6-year-old, leaving people amazed.

On the 13th, Sayuri posted a video on her account titled “Counting from 1 to 100 in Arabic.”

In the video, Zen counted out the numbers in Arabic one by one, showing off his fluent pronunciation. His ability to speak an unfamiliar foreign language naturally at such a young age caught people’s attention. It was especially surprising to see him skillfully learning a third foreign language—not Japanese, his mother Sayuri’s native language, or Korean, which he uses every day.

It was enough to amaze viewers to see Zen, who is only 6, reciting the numbers from 1 to 100 in Arabic without hesitation. His exceptional language-learning ability was evident in the way he counted in order all the way through the longer numbers, going beyond simply repeating them.

Previously, on the 11th, Sayuri shared Zen’s education schedule on her YouTube channel “Sayuri Imnida,” showing that he is learning a total of six languages: Korean, Japanese, English, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

In the video, Sayuri gave a detailed account of Zen’s weekly schedule. She said he studies Arabic on Mondays, Spanish on Tuesdays and Chinese on Wednesdays, and has soccer lessons on Fridays. She added that he also has a Spanish lesson scheduled for Saturday morning. He is having a full routine, learning various languages while also making time for exercise.

Sayuri said that Zen has a particular fondness for Arabic, even among the several foreign languages he is learning. “Zen likes Arabic. We think it’s difficult, but he says Chinese is much harder. The Arabic teacher comes for two hours, and he says he wishes the teacher would come every day,” Sayuri said, describing her son’s special love of Arabic.

An acquaintance asked whether a young child might actually get confused by learning several languages at once. Sayuri replied, “But he says it’s fun. And he isn’t studying that much. The Chinese teacher is watching TV. I don’t know what they’re doing.” She explained that the lessons are conducted so the child can naturally encounter and enjoy foreign languages rather than feel pressured to study.

In this way, Sayuri has chosen a play-based approach to education so Zen does not lose interest while keeping up with his set schedule. People are curious to see what other surprises Zen, who is growing up exposed to a variety of languages from the young age of 6, will have in store.

Sayuri gave birth to her son Zen in 2020 as an unmarried woman, using a sperm donation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.