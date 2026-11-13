Jeon Hye-bin Shows Off Bicycles Worth ‘20 Million Won in Total’... ‘I Got Into Cycling Thanks to My Dentist Husband’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jeon Hye-bin unveiled seven bicycles worth a total of 20 million won.

On the 12th, a video was released on Jeon Hye-bin’s YouTube channel, ‘Jeon Hye-bin,’ titled ‘About 20 Million Won in Total: My Bicycles of a Lifetime Revealed for the First Time (One Last Han River Picnic).’

Jeon Hye-bin shared what she loves about cycling, saying, “Seeing grandmothers riding around on bicycles became something I aspired to. When I ride a bike, I can see things I couldn’t see when getting around by car.” She went on to show off the seven bicycles she owns, revealing her special affection for them.

Her husband also played a major role in Jeon Hye-bin’s love of cycling. She explained, “My husband, who is a dentist, has so many surgeries that his shoulders are tense every day. He took up cycling as a hobby that lets him get some fresh air and stretch his shoulders. So I came to like it too.”

She went on to introduce high-end bicycles, including ones priced at 3 million won and in the 2-million-won range. Jeon Hye-bin said, “I usually get around by bike for short trips. My child likes it too.”

Jeon Hye-bin married a dentist two years her senior in 2019, and they have one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.