Even BTS Couldn't Avoid Reserve Duty... Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin Get Together in Uniform

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin drew fans’ attention after completing reserve forces training together and sharing a photo to mark the occasion.

On the 13th, Jin posted a photo on Weverse, the fan communication platform, with the message, “You worked hard, guys...”

The photo shows Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin in military uniforms, standing shoulder to shoulder and looking at the camera. Jin and J-Hope, both wearing caps, are smiling brightly, while blond-haired Jimin stands beside them and looks at the camera. The three posed shoulder to shoulder, creating a heartwarming scene.

Jung Kook also showed his support for the members, commenting, “Good job.”

All three completed their active-duty military service before taking part in reserve forces training. Jin, who enlisted first, joined the military in December 2022 and served as an assistant instructor at the recruit training center of the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army. He was discharged on June 12, 2024. J-Hope enlisted in April 2023 and worked as an assistant instructor at the Baekho Recruit Training Battalion of the Army’s 36th Infantry Division before being discharged on October 17, 2024.

Jimin enlisted with Jung Kook in December 2023 and served in the artillery brigade of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division. He was discharged on June 11 last year.

V had earlier drawn attention by sharing glimpses of his life after attending reserve forces training. On the 12th, he posted several photos to his personal account with the message, “This is more or less how I live.” One photo, taken in military uniform, had the caption “First reserve training,” and the “Elite Warrior” patch on his uniform also caught people’s eye.

Meanwhile, BTS has released its fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” and continues activities as a full group. The group will perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, from the 19th to the 22nd as part of its world tour, then plans to continue touring in Asia, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Indonesia.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.