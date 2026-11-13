Han Ga-in Voices Anxiety Over '8-Year Acting Hiatus'... 'Actors, Too, Will Be Replaced by AI'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in, who has been on a lengthy acting hiatus, opened up about her anxiety that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could make even acting a profession that can be replaced.

On the 13th, a video of Han Ga-in visiting composer Kim Hyeong-seok’s studio was posted to her YouTube channel.

That day, Han Ga-in talked with Kim Hyeong-seok about art and creativity in the age of AI. She expressed surprise at hearing that AI-generated music sometimes makes it into the upper ranks of music charts.

Han Ga-in said, “When I look at Instagram these days, there are people who are unbelievably handsome and beautiful. So I’ll think, ‘Who is this person?’ and then find out they were made with AI.”

She went on to admit, “I find myself thinking that, in the future, even being a model or an actor could become a profession that can be replaced, and I feel a sense of crisis.”

Her comments are particularly striking given her lengthy hiatus from acting. Han Ga-in won widespread acclaim for the 2012 MBC drama Moon Embracing the Sun and the film Architecture 101. She returned to television after six years with OCN’s 2018 drama Mistress, but has since had a lengthy break from starring roles in dramas.

Kim Hyeong-seok explained that he, too, initially felt anxious about AI, but that technological progress cannot be stopped. “When a wave rolls in, rather than worrying about whether you’ll get wet, the way forward is to think about how to surf it,” he said, stressing the importance of adapting to change.

He went on to advise that personal experience and identity would be competitive advantages in the age of AI, saying, “My brand is so important. AI can help with functional tasks as much as you need, so you have to think, ‘What is my brand?’ and ‘What is the archive I’ve built up over the years?’”

Han Ga-in marveled, saying, “I think you’ll be able to navigate the changing times with great flexibility.”

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in married actor Yeon Jung-hoon in 2005, and they have one son and one daughter. Recently, she has been actively connecting with viewers through her personal YouTube channel, Han Ga In’s Free Woman, sharing stories about her daily life and parenting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.