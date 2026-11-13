Why Did Park Soo-hong Lose His 9.8 Billion Won Damages Suit Against His Older Brother and Sister-in-Law? “Company Losses, Difficult to Hold an Individual Liable”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong lost the first trial in his damages suit seeking around 9.8 billion won from his older brother and sister-in-law.

On the 13th, the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Jin-young, dismissed Park Soo-hong’s claim against his older brother, Mr. Park, in a damages suit against him and his sister-in-law, Ms. Lee. The court dismissed the suit against Ms. Lee on procedural grounds and ordered Park Soo-hong to bear the legal costs. Neither Park Soo-hong nor his older brother and sister-in-law appeared in court that day.

The key to the ruling was that the court treated the losses incurred by the company separately from the losses Park Soo-hong claimed to have suffered personally. The court recognized that his older brother and sister-in-law had caused losses to the company through embezzlement and breach of trust, but found it difficult to hold them liable for compensation to Park Soo-hong personally on that basis.

The court said, “The fact that company funds were embezzled and losses caused, despite the substantial income generated by Mr. Park Soo-hong’s activities, is rightly deserving of criticism,” but added, “Given that Mr. Park Soo-hong continued his activities through the company after it was established and had the resulting income accrue to the company, it is difficult to hold an individual defendant liable.” The court’s reasoning was that since the income from Park Soo-hong’s entertainment activities accrued to the company, the losses suffered by the company must be distinguished from any personal liability to compensate Park Soo-hong.

The court also rejected the claim that his older brother had siphoned off Park Soo-hong’s personal funds. After reviewing the actual flow and use of the money, among other matters, the court found that embezzlement had not been sufficiently proven, noting that an acquittal on charges of embezzling personal funds had been finalized in a related criminal trial.

Among the grounds cited for the ruling were that Park Soo-hong’s father appeared to have withdrawn some funds while managing the bank accounts, and that Park himself may have directly used some of the funds in question. Taken together, the court said, these factors made it difficult to accept the claim that his older brother had arbitrarily siphoned off Park Soo-hong’s personal money.

Park Soo-hong had earlier taken legal action against his older brother and sister-in-law in June 2021, alleging that they had improperly used his broadcasting fees and personal funds over a long period. At the time, he sought damages of around 11.6 billion won.

After reviewing settlement records spanning about 20 years, the amount sought rose at one point to 19.8 billion won. But after recalculating the losses during the trial, the final claim was adjusted to around 9.8 billion won. Issued about five years after the suit was filed, the ruling marks the first-instance decision in a long-running civil dispute.

Separately, Park Soo-hong’s older brother, Mr. Park, had faced a criminal trial on embezzlement charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes. He was accused of embezzling several billion won from company funds and his younger brother’s personal funds while managing Park Soo-hong’s career exclusively from 2011 to 2021. Last February, the Supreme Court finalized a sentence of three years and six months in prison for Mr. Park and a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Ms. Lee.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.