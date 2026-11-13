Lee Jae-ryong's Side Denies 'Post-Crash Drinking' Tactic at First Hearing: 'No Intent to Obstruct Testing'

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Lee Jae-ryong, 61, who was indicted over an alleged hit-and-run while driving in Seoul's Gangnam area, denied at his first hearing the allegation that Lee used the so-called 'post-crash drinking' tactic.

Presiding Judge Lee Jae-wook of the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 10, sitting as a single-judge panel, held the first hearing on the 13th in the case involving allegations that Lee failed to take action after an accident and obstructed an alcohol test under the Road Traffic Act. Lee appeared in court wearing a black suit and entered without answering reporters' questions about whether Lee admitted to the charges.

Lee's side said, "Lee admits to failing to take action after the accident but denies obstructing an alcohol test," adding, "The position is that there was no intent to make the alcohol test difficult."

The court decided to hold the second hearing on March 24, 2027, and hear testimony from the person who was with Lee at a drinking gathering and from police who responded to the accident scene.

Lee was indicted without being taken into custody in August on suspicion of driving near Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam District, Seoul, at around 11 p.m. on March 6 this year, hitting the center divider and leaving the scene without taking any action. Lee attended another drinking gathering immediately after the accident and was apprehended at an acquaintance's home about three hours later.

The prosecution considered Lee to have used the so-called 'post-crash drinking' tactic—drinking more alcohol after a drunk-driving accident to obstruct an alcohol test—and charged Lee with obstructing an alcohol test under the Road Traffic Act. However, it excluded the drunk-driving charge from the indictment, concluding that it had not been clearly established that Lee's blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.03% at the time of the accident.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.