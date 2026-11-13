Kim Soo-hyun Violated 'Duty to Maintain Dignity'... Ordered to Pay 1.16 Billion Won in Damages

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun partially lost a first-instance damages lawsuit against an advertiser over a private-life controversy. The court ordered Kim and others to pay approximately 1.16 billion won in damages.

According to legal sources on the 13th, the 14th Civil Division of the Suwon District Court, presided over by Judge Moon Hyun-ho, ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff in a damages suit filed by health supplement company FromBio against Kim Soo-hyun and others.

The court ordered Kim Soo-hyun and the other defendants to jointly and severally pay FromBio 1,159,894,000 won plus interest for late payment. Interest on the principal damages amount is to accrue at an annual rate of 5% from October 13, 2021, through November 11, 2026, and at 12% annually thereafter until payment in full. FromBio will bear 70% of the litigation costs, while Kim and the other defendants will bear 30%. FromBio had sought 3.96 billion won.

The lawsuit stemmed from a private-life controversy that arose while Kim Soo-hyun was working as an advertising model. FromBio selected Kim as its advertising model in 2024. However, after allegations surrounding Kim's private life spread, the company filed a damages suit on May 16 last year, saying that its brand image had been damaged and it had suffered financial losses.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun was at the center of controversy amid allegations that he had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. Kim's side acknowledged that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron after she became an adult, while consistently denying the allegation that they had been together since she was a minor.

The key issue in the trial was whether the private-life controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun constituted a breach of the 'duty to maintain dignity' under his advertising model contract.

The advertiser's side argued that the controversy had harmed the corporate and brand images, while Kim Soo-hyun's side maintained that a contract breach could not be established solely on the basis of allegations whose facts had not been verified and speculative reporting.

The court ultimately granted part of FromBio's claim and found Kim liable for approximately 1.16 billion won in damages. The ruling has drawn attention as an outcome in the legal disputes Kim has faced with advertisers since the private-life controversy. Whether Kim's side will appeal is also expected to attract attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.