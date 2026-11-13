“I Never Thought It Would Be the Last”... Han Ji-il Mourns as He Recalls His Call With Late Drunken Master Star Hwang Jang-lee

[Park A-ram, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Han Ji-il mourned the death of veteran action star Hwang Jang-lee and recalled his last phone call with the late actor.

On the 13th, Han Ji-il shared the news of Hwang Jang-lee’s passing on his personal account and posted a tribute.

He wrote, “Hwang Jang-lee, who helped spark a worldwide martial arts film boom alongside Jackie Chan in the Hong Kong film Drunken Master through his martial arts films and taekwondo action, breathed his last at Gangnam St. Mary’s Hospital on November 12, 2026, and left us.”

He continued, “Chairman Hwang Jang-lee left his mark on the martial arts film industry around the world, beyond South Korea, and appeared in 350 works, including the films Drunken Master and Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow. He was loved by many action film fans for his incomparable kicks and striking presence. Many fans remember him as a Hong Kong film actor rather than a Korean film actor,” he said, reflecting on the late actor.

Han Ji-il expressed his sorrow in particular as he recalled the last phone call he had with Hwang Jang-lee.

He opened up, saying, “A Japanese fan club was formed recently, and I even went to meet Japanese film fans and a Japanese female action disciple (actress). I had surgery on my cervical spine, was discharged from the hospital, and was recovering at home when, a few days ago, he called me in a soft voice without even mentioning that he was ill and said, ‘Friend, let’s have a meal together.’ I never thought that would be my last call with Chairman Hwang Jang-lee. My heart feels so heavy and hurt.”

Han Ji-il also went in person to pay his respects at the late actor’s wake. The photos he shared included the wake and a memorial portrait. Hwang Jang-lee is smiling brightly in the portrait, making those who see it feel even more heartbroken.

Han Ji-il later paid tribute to the late actor once again, adding, “I visited the wake of the late Hwang Jang-lee, the world action star from the film Drunken Master. May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jang-lee, chairman of the World Martial Arts Union, rose to international fame as an action star after facing off against Jackie Chan in the Hong Kong film Drunken Master. He died on the 12th, aged 82.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.