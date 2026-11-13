“Looks Like She's in Her 20s”: 46-Year-Old Bae Yoon-jung Looks Dramatically Younger After Face and Neck Lifts... Neck Wrinkles and Double Chin Gone

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung personally revealed that she had undergone facelift and neck lift surgery.

On the 12th, Bae Yoon-jung posted a video on her account titled “Working Up the Courage to Try a Mukbang After Surgery, Haha.”

In the video, Bae Yoon-jung ate at home in casual clothes and without makeup while chatting with fans. She particularly drew attention when she revealed that she had recently undergone lifting surgery. Bae Yoon-jung openly disclosed the procedure, saying, “I had lifting surgery. It’s been two weeks now.”

She also described how her recovery is going. “I still have surgical scars and swelling. The swelling won’t go down until six months have passed. I’m still puffy and tight, and smiling will probably feel a little awkward,” she said, describing the changes she has experienced since the surgery.

She also expressed satisfaction with the results. “I had a facelift and neck lift. My double chin and severe neck wrinkles are gone. It’s really amazing,” Bae Yoon-jung said. She added, “I was told it takes three to six months to settle. I look a little ugly right now, but I really should have done it sooner.”

She expressed satisfaction with her changed appearance, even though she still has some swelling and the surgical areas have not fully settled. Fans also continued to take an interest in Bae Yoon-jung’s candid sharing of her recovery process after surgery.

Fans who saw the video sent messages of support, saying, “You can’t even tell,” “She looks like a college student,” “She looks like she’s in her 20s,” and “She’s just as beautiful as ever.”

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon-jung, who was born in 1980, is married to a non-celebrity husband who is 11 years her junior, and they have a son together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.