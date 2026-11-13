Seo In-young Declares She’ll Quit YouTube: ‘What Happened?’...After Putting Her Channel on the Line, She Throws in the Towel Mid-Hike (‘San Dokki’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young sparked curiosity by saying, “I think I should just call it quits and quit YouTube,” while climbing a mountain.

On the 13th, the Netflix variety show's team unveiled images of the four members of the grit-fueled San Dokki crew—Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon—gathered for their first regular meeting for the variety show San Dokki Project.

After taking an oath as members of the San Dokki Project and steeling their resolve, Seo In-young, in particular, showed unusual bravado from the outset, saying, “Let’s overwhelm them with our momentum.” With four members whose grit is second to none in South Korea gathered in one place, they exuded an unusual energy from their very first meeting, adding to the anticipation.

The first place they will conquer is Buramsan Mountain. The four initially set off on their hike full of confidence, but soon began voicing their dismay along the unexpectedly rugged trail, saying, “How is this a mountain?” and “This is rock climbing!”

Seo In-young climbed a steep rocky stretch relying on a rope and even showed she was willing to crawl on all fours, while Hong Jin-kyung vividly conveyed how arduous the hike was, saying, “As I was climbing up, I wanted so badly to stay alive.” Seo, who had earlier shown her enthusiasm by putting even her YouTube channel, Gaegwacheonseon, on the line, drew laughs by saying, “I think I should just call it quits and quit YouTube.”

As the hike continued, the four members’ instinctive grit emerged in their own distinct ways. Some looked as if their souls had left their bodies after the grueling hike, while others were seen gradually regaining their fierce spirit, drawing attention. Seeing Lee Yeon roaming the mountain and radiating energy despite the arduous hike, Lee Sun-bin exclaimed, “Someone like Yeon is the one who’s really tough.” Lee Yeon also hinted at a different kind of fun for the San Dokki Project, saying, “This isn’t draining my grit—it’s fully recharging it.”

How will the first grit-draining experiment on Buramsan Mountain turn out? Anticipation is building for the unpredictable hike by the four gritty members. All episodes of San Dokki Project will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 20, and will later be made available through other channels as well.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.