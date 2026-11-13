‘Oh Sang-jin♥’ Kim So-young Reacts With Disappointment to Jensen Huang’s ‘Affair Scandal’: ‘Brother Huang, Why Did You Do That?’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young reacted with disappointment to the affair scandal involving NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang.

On the 13th, Kim So-young held an “Ask Me Anything” session on her account and interacted with users.

When one user said, “The whole CEO-risk thing is really frightening,” Kim So-young replied, “That startled me. I thought it was about me.”

She then addressed Jensen Huang, expressing her disappointment: “Brother Huang... your biography was the book that moved me most this year. Why did you do that?”

After allegations of an extramarital relationship recently surfaced, Jensen Huang apologized in a message to NVIDIA employees, saying he had hurt his wife and children.

NVIDIA’s board began an independent investigation into suspicions of foreign intelligence agency involvement.

The company announced on the 12th that Jensen Huang had stepped down as CEO and from the board, and that CFO Colette Kress would serve as interim CEO.

Kim So-young, a former MBC announcer, married Oh Sang-jin in 2017, and they have a son and a daughter.

After leaving MBC and starting a business, she recently shared that her company had attracted 7 billion won in investment and brought a cosmetics brand into the U.S. market.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.