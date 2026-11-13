'Single Mom' Lee Ji-hyun, Already Regretting Quitting Her Hairdresser Job?... 'Fighting With Her Children From Morning Until Night'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, opened up about how she has been spending more time with her children since quitting her job, but they have also been arguing more often.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel 'Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode' featured a day in the life of Lee Ji-hyun after she quit her job as a hairdresser.

Explaining why she quit, Lee Ji-hyun said, "Because I'm a single mom, it's still very common to get calls saying the kids have been hurt and need to go to the hospital. When that happens, I can't rush to them right away, so I made the big decision to become a 'five-minute standby' mom for my children." She also said it was a good job and that she had grown very close to her colleagues, adding that she had a good cry on the morning she quit.

But even after quitting, she had no time to rest. As Lee Ji-hyun was leaving home to attend an awards ceremony, the production crew asked, "Have you had a chance to rest since quitting?" She replied, "We've been fighting from morning till night. We fight even more because I'm at home."

She said, "Now I see everything that I used to miss because I was busy. We butt heads over everything," adding, "It's hard because we fight so much."

Housework was no easy task either. Lee Ji-hyun said, "The seasons changed, so I put away the summer clothes and brought out the winter clothes. Moms can't take a break. I'd rather go to work. Housework is really no joke."

In the video's description, Lee Ji-hyun also said she was even busier with hospital and bank errands she had put off while working, as well as sorting through her children's clothes. She opened up, saying, "Now that I'm with my children 24 hours a day, why do we butt heads so much?"

She went on to offer support to those juggling work and raising children.

After divorcing twice, in 2016 and 2020, Lee Ji-hyun is raising a son and a daughter on her own. She earned a national hairdresser certification in 2025 and has worked as a hairdresser since then.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.