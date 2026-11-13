'Bbangkku Ddongkku' Jin Ji-hee? Her 'Goddess-Like Beauty' Has Completely Shed Her Child-Star Image...Mistaken for Park Min-young

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jin Ji-hee shared an update, showing off a more mature look.

Jin Ji-hee shared several photos on her social media on the 13th, writing, "Today, the landscape version."

In the photos, Jin Ji-hee gazes at the camera with a calm expression.

Her more mature aura and defined features stand out. Her beauty, which brings actress Park Min-young to mind, also drew attention.

Born in 1999, Jin Ji-hee made her debut in the 2003 KBS 2TV drama Yellow Handkerchief.

She was widely loved for the catchphrase "Bbangkku Ddongkku" in the 2009 MBC sitcom High Kick Through the Roof. She performed in the play The Dream of an Old Man through last July.

Jin Ji-hee, who entered Dongguk University's Department of Theater in 2018, also made headlines in the past by sharing a report card with all A's.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.