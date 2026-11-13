'Remarried' Oh Yoon-ah to Hold Wedding Next Year With Her Partner, Four Years Her Junior... Wedding Photoshoot Completed in Bali

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah said she will hold her wedding next year.

On the 13th, a video titled “What's In My Bag Before My Trip to Bali” was posted on the YouTube channel “Oh! Yoona.”

In the video, Oh Yoon-ah said, “I'm getting married next year,” adding that the exact date has not been decided but that she plans to hold the wedding sometime next year.

Ahead of the wedding, Oh Yoon-ah had wedding photos taken in Bali, so she packed her things in advance before leaving for the island.

“I was planning to go in September, but then I suddenly got involved in a drama, so I thought, ‘I absolutely have to get the photos taken in early November,’ and that's why I went,” she explained. She added, “If I put it off until next year, I think I'll have too much work, so I want to get the photos taken ahead of time.” Then she joked, “Isn't it better to do it while I'm even a year younger?” drawing laughs.

With the wedding approaching, she was also busy taking care of her appearance. “I had a treatment that works really well for lifting,” Oh Yoon-ah said. “I have the wedding photoshoot, and I'm also joining a daily drama, so I was looking into ways to look a little better for all of you and found out about it,” she revealed. She added, “I heard it gets so much better, so I'm thinking of getting it once more for my wedding next year,” expressing her excitement about the upcoming wedding as well as her enthusiasm for self-care.

Earlier, on the 10th, Oh Yoon-ah drew attention by sharing on her social media a photo of herself having wedding pictures taken in Bali.

After divorcing in 2015, Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son Min, who has a developmental disability, on her own. Then, last July, she completed the marriage registration with a non-celebrity man four years her junior and announced her remarriage, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.