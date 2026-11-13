Koo Sung-hwan Reunites With His Beautiful First Love: “We’re the Only Two Who Aren’t Married” (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The moment actor Koo Sung-hwan reunites with his “first love” from 30 years ago will be revealed. Kian84 is surprised by Koo’s rarely seen reaction, saying, “You really liked her,” building anticipation about what the moment will look like.

The episode of MBC’s I Live Alone airing on the 13th will show Koo Sung-hwan attending a high school reunion.

A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Koo meeting friends at the reunion. The friends draw the Rainbow members’ attention by bringing up Koo’s “50-day romance(?)” from their school days, which they witnessed. As the friends continue sharing what they saw, Koo waves them off, embarrassed.

Koo says she was “a girl I dated for 50 days back in school” and talks about how she was especially fair-skinned and petite. He says he was the first to confess his feelings, telling her, “I think I like you,” in front of a playground, turning the Rainbow studio pink.

Koo also surprises everyone, saying, “I think we had a really innocent relationship for those 50 days,” and, “I liked her even more for a year after we broke up.” Kian84 relates to his sincere feelings, saying, “You really liked her,” while Kim Shin-young, the younger sibling of “Deongeorijeu,” wonders about Koo’s feelings, asking, “Oppa, don’t you still have feelings for her?”

As Koo rambles in response to a barrage of questions from the Rainbow members, she arrives at the reunion, and everyone focuses intently on her. Koo greets her warmly but can’t meet her eyes. When he sees himself in the Rainbow studio, he jumps up in embarrassment, not knowing what to do with himself. Kim Shin-young gets so caught up in their reunion that she makes everyone laugh, remarking, “The atmosphere is strange.”

The scene of Koo reuniting with his first love from 30 years ago can be seen on MBC’s I Live Alone, airing tonight (the 13th) at 11:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.