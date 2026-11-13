Jeon So-mi Was a Victim of School Bullying... “Trash Stuffed in Her Indoor Shoes, Even Physical Assault—Still Brings Her to Tears”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Jeon So-mi opened up about being ostracized and bullied during her school years.

She brought up painful memories hidden behind her cheerful demeanor and said, “When I think about that time, I often find myself tearing up without realizing it.”

In a video posted on the YouTube channel “IMOS Jeon So-mi” on the 13th, Jeon So-mi shared her own experience while empathizing with a viewer’s account of being victimized by school violence.

She said, “I was also a victim of school violence when I was in school. I know what it feels like to be powerless and unable to do anything in that situation, as well as what it is like to be ostracized.”

Jeon So-mi recalled that she was bullied after transferring to a school in Korea when she was in third grade.

She said it all started after she ran for class president the day after transferring and was elected. She recalled, “My reading card had been torn up, and the photos had been cut up. There was trash inside my indoor shoes, and I was sometimes left alone when groups were being formed.”

She revealed that in sixth grade, while she was walking home, a male student pulled on her backpack, causing her to fall, and she was even stomped on while lying on the ground.

Jeon So-mi said she was afraid the bullying would continue if her elementary school friends went on to middle school with her.

She comforted the student who had sent in the story, saying, “It must have been so hard on you.” She continued, “Things are much better now, and I can live happily, but when I think about that time, I often find myself tearing up without realizing it.” She advised the student to “take better care of yourself and consider counseling if you need it.”

She added, “If you haven’t done anything wrong, you should live confidently and happily,” and “live your own life rather than focusing on others.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.