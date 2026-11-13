Hong Hyun-hee Startled by Mother-in-Law's Remark About Living Apart While Married After 42 Years... "Hope Father-in-Law Doesn't Watch the Video"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee was surprised by her mother-in-law's candid admission that she had considered living apart while remaining married.

A video titled “Wedding Anniversary Date with Mom Instead of Jasson” was posted on the YouTube channel Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson's Hongssun TV on the 13th.

In the video, Hong Hyun-hee said, “It's our eighth wedding anniversary,” and her mother-in-law replied, “I've been married for 42 years.” She went on to describe their long marriage, saying, “We're like comrades now,” and spoke about their unique relationship as a couple.

Hong then asked, “Have you ever thought about living apart while staying married?” Her mother-in-law replied, “Of course.” Taken completely by surprise, Hong laughed and said, “I was only joking.”

Hong said, “People who have been married for 35 years or more look up living apart while remaining married a lot, and say it's not because they ended things on bad terms, but because they want to enjoy their own lives a little.” Her mother-in-law candidly replied, “I looked it up too.” Hong said, “I hope Father-in-law doesn't watch this video,” making people laugh. She added, “Thank you for the kind words on our wedding anniversary,” drawing hearty laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.