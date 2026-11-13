“She Said She Was a Super Junior Fan and Tried to Kiss Him”... KYUHYUN’s Close Call at Germany’s Oktoberfest

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A startling story has emerged about singer KYUHYUN nearly being kissed by a foreign woman at Germany’s Oktoberfest beer festival.

On the 13th, KYUHYUN appeared as a guest on the popular segment “Sung Si Kyung’s Would You Eat” on the “Sung Si Kyung” YouTube channel, enjoying a lively conversation over drinks with Sung Si Kyung at a popular wood-fired pizza restaurant in Daehangno.

That day, Sung Si Kyung unexpectedly brought up an old anecdote from a visit to Germany’s famous beer festival, Oktoberfest, leaving KYUHYUN flustered.

Sung Si Kyung dropped a bombshell: “Back then, you drank a lot, and that foreign woman at the next table said she was a fan of Super Junior and tried to kiss you, didn’t she?”

Taken aback, KYUHYUN immediately corrected him. “She wasn’t at the next table; she was at the same table. It seemed like there was a culture abroad of greeting friends that way,” he said, visibly flustered.

But Sung Si Kyung kept up his playful teasing. “I softened it by calling it a peck because we’re on air, but she actually tried to kiss you, and you were horrified, weren’t you?” he said. “Back then, you said, ‘I was so shocked and overwhelmed, but I really liked it,’ so why are you acting like this?” His insistence sent the set into fits of laughter.

“I never said I liked it. I never said anything like that, so don’t make it up,” KYUHYUN protested. Then he joked, “Your voice is so good that people think you’re credible, so they believe even things I say just to be funny. I’m warning you,” drawing peals of laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.