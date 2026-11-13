"Song Seung-heon as a Man, Not a Son"... Lee Mi-sook's "Risky Crush" Curbed by Director

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Mi-sook opened up about the candid feelings she once had for her junior colleague Song Seung-heon on a drama set, and the hair-raising behind-the-scenes story of how the directing team had to rein her in as a result.

On the 13th, footage was released of Lee Mi-sook sharing a real-life travelogue on Hawaii, the island of memories she had returned to after 30 years, on her YouTube channel “Lee Mi-sook, the Bashful Mi-sook.”

That day, Lee Mi-sook walked the streets of Hawaii with the production crew, looking back on the works she had appeared in and her life as an actress.

In particular, she brought up the MBC blockbuster drama “East of Eden,” which aired in 2008, and began by saying, “The first work in my life in which I played a mother was ‘East of Eden.’”

Lee Mi-sook, who played Yang Chun-hee, Song Seung-heon's mother in the drama and portrayed her profound maternal love, turned the set upside down by revealing an unexpected difficulty she faced during filming.

Lee Mi-sook made a bombshell confession: “I couldn't see Song Seung-heon, who played my son in the drama, as a son. I kept starting to see him as a man instead.”

She went on to say, “In the end, the director kept telling me, ‘Ms. Lee Mi-sook, you can't look at him like that,’” making the production crew burst out laughing.

Vividly reenacting what happened, Lee Mi-sook said, “The director pointed out, ‘You have way too many personal feelings invested, and above all, that's not a mother's gaze.’ So I asked, ‘Director, should I just let my hair down?’ and the director tried to stop me, saying, ‘Oh, no, that would make it even worse. Please calm down and look at him with a mother's eyes.’” Her story had everyone in stitches.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.