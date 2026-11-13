Ha-jun Cast in Occult Horror Film 'Geumwoldo'... to Work Alongside Seo Ye-ji and Lee Mi-sook

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Ha-jun has joined the film Geumwoldo, taking on the occult horror genre for the first time.

The film Geumwoldo (directed by Baek Dong-hoon; screenplay by Baek Dong-hoon and Jo A-ra; planned by Lee Young-sook; produced by IMTV Co., Ltd.), which is targeting a theatrical release in 2027, is an occult horror thriller centered on the Korean-style vampire Yukhyeolgwi, created from imagination inspired by historical records of the Joseon era.

Ha-jun plays In-woo, Ji-hu’s (played by Seo Ye-ji) boyfriend and a detective. After heading to Geumwoldo to search for the missing Ji-hu, In-woo tracks down the secrets hidden on the island and gets caught up in strange incidents. Ha-jun is set to play a key role in uncovering the story’s hidden truth and building suspense.

The project previously made headlines with news that accomplished actors including Seo Ye-ji, Lee Mi-sook and Danny Ahn had joined the cast. Ha-jun’s addition is expected to further enhance the film’s quality and freshness. Through his first foray into the occult horror genre, Ha-jun plans to once again demonstrate his broad acting range, showcasing his distinctive ability to create richly layered characters and deliver nuanced emotional performances.

Ha-jun first made a name for himself as Kang Hong-seok, the youngest detective in the 2017 film The Outlaws. Since then, he has demonstrated his versatility across film and television in dramas including Six Flying Dragons, Black Dog, Missing: The Other Side, Shin’s Project and Our Universe.

The film Geumwoldo, in which Ha-jun is expected to undergo a new transformation, is set to reach audiences in 2027.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.