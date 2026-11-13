Kim Seung-woo Provided 26 Million Won in Support After the Complainant Was Imprisoned... Yet Was Accused of Stealing 22 Million Won

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Seung-woo has been accused in a complaint of taking 22 million won in cash from an acquaintance. Kim’s side said it supported the complainant A.’s family with 26 million won over 13 months after A. was imprisoned.

The two sides disagree over how the money was taken and the nature of the subsequent transfers.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel “Respect Lee Jin-ho” shared Kim Seung-woo’s side of the story regarding the case in which he was accused of theft.

A. filed a complaint with police last July, alleging that Kim Seung-woo took 22 million won in cash from A.’s wallet at an entertainment bar in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, in October 2021. A. reportedly claimed that Kim gave the money to an employee as a tip.

Kim Seung-woo’s side admitted that he took the money but denied that he intended to steal it.

Kim Seung-woo’s legal representative explained that it was a prank among acquaintances at a drinking gathering, carried out in front of the others present, and that Kim intended to return the money. Kim’s side says he returned it by bank transfer because they were unable to meet the following day.

The nature of a subsequent 30 million won transfer is also in dispute.

Kim Seung-woo’s side explained that the money was sent to cover the 22 million won, the bar bill, and an expression of regret. A.’s side, however, claims that the money was the contractually agreed return on a 300 million won investment in a drama and was unrelated to the theft allegation.

In a video, Lee Jin-ho said, citing Kim Seung-woo’s side, that after learning A. had been imprisoned in early 2025, Kim sent 2 million won a month to A.’s family.

The claim is that the support continued for about 13 months, through February 2026, totaling 26 million won. Kim Seung-woo’s side said that after the support stopped, a person on A.’s side made further requests for money, a certified letter was sent, and a criminal complaint followed.

However, no causal link has been established between the end of the support and the complaint.

Police are investigating the theft allegation against Kim Seung-woo. His side said it would take legal action over claims that differ from the facts. Whether the allegation is substantiated and what the transfers represented are expected to be determined through the investigation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.