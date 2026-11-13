Joo Young-hoon Reveals He Was Stiffed on Fees for 12 Episodes, Paid ‘0 Won’: ‘The Production Company Shut Down and Ran’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Composer and TV personality Joo Young-hoon said he never received a single won in appearance fees after a production company disappeared in the past.

On the 13th, a video titled “The Day We Got Grilled Over a Meal with Joo Young-hoon and Yoon Jeong-soo” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Seon-jeong’s Selection.”

In the video, when Lee Seon-jeong said it had been about 10 years, Joo Young-hoon replied, “You appeared on a show I hosted when you were married,” drawing laughter. He then said, “We never got paid for that, did we?” and revealed that the production company had run off without paying their appearance fees. Lee laughed and said, “I thought my ex-husband had stiffed me.”

Joo Young-hoon explained, “The production company made the show, then shut its doors and ran off. They didn’t pay us a single won in appearance fees.” Lee Seon-jeong said, “My appearance fee was actually pretty high, too.”

Joo Young-hoon revealed, “We did 12 episodes and didn’t get even 10 won,” stunning those who heard it. Lee Seon-jeong then let loose a string of curses at the producer, expressing her anger and drawing laughter.

Joo Young-hoon said, “That kind of thing happens a lot in this business,” adding, “Even when I was composing, there were so many times I wrote songs for others and didn’t get paid. That’s how it was back then.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.