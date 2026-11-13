Jang Young-ran Beams at Fortune Reading: “Nine Years of Easy Living” After Hitting It Big on YouTube With 11.52 Million Won in Monthly Earnings

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran was delighted by a fortune-telling result that said her prime would begin in earnest at age 46.

The episode of Channel A’s “Just Follow Unni,” which aired on the 13th, showed Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won visiting a fortune-telling café with Japanese guest Himari and their one-day manager, Jo Ju-hye.

Jang Young-ran drew interest that day when she revealed the fortune-telling café wasn’t new to her. She had visited before for a tarot reading. In particular, she said the fortune-teller had predicted her YouTube success at the time and that she had actually achieved good results, expressing considerable trust in the reading.

Jang Young-ran said, “You read my tarot before. You said my YouTube channel would be a hit, and it was.” The fortune-teller was reportedly said to have predicted to Jang Young-ran, “I think you’ll reach one million.”

Jang Young-ran’s YouTube channel currently has around 748,000 subscribers and continues to enjoy steady popularity. With the past prediction seeming to have come true, Jang Young-ran, too, could not hide her surprise.

Jang Young-ran then had her saju read once again. The fortune-teller interpreted her future fortune as follows: “You’ll start doing well at 46. The second half is beginning. You’ve had it easy for nine years.”

Jang Young-ran could not hide her happiness at hearing that an even better period lay ahead.

Jang Young-ran had previously revealed that her YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran” earned 11.52 million won over four weeks.

At the time, Jang Young-ran disclosed that the channel had earned 11.52 million won in four weeks and said, “I want to use all of this 11.52 million won for a good cause.” She added, “Since it’s around 11 million won, I’d like to add a little more of my own money to bring it to 20 million won and donate it to the organization I’ve been supporting,” drawing warm reactions.

This showed her determination to use the earnings for meaningful purposes even before her YouTube channel began to grow in earnest. “Class A Jang Young-ran” now has more than 740,000 subscribers and continues to release content, drawing attention to the channel’s growth.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran is married to Han Chang, a Korean medicine doctor, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.