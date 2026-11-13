Season 31's Oksun Confirms Breakup With 'Dentist' Youngho: 'I'm in a Relationship With Work Now'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Oksun of Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo’ drew attention by sharing her candid thoughts on dating.

On the 13th, Oksun held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans through her personal account.

When a fan asked, “Are you dating anyone, unni?” Oksun gave a witty reply: “My work ♥.” Her answer seemed to suggest that she was focusing on work instead of dating for now, drawing laughs.

She also shared her candid opinion in response to a question about what to look for when choosing someone to date. When a fan asked, “What’s something you absolutely have to look for in a man? For example, how do you weed out an avoidant mama’s boy?” Oksun offered practical advice based on her own experience.

“In my experience, avoidant mama’s boys seem perfectly normal in everyday life. Those sides of them come out in situations that bring them out,” she said. “When you’re in that kind of situation, don’t get the ‘I love my boyfriend so much, what do I do?’ syndrome. End it.” She added, “I’m not very good at it either. Heh,” drawing laughs with a reaction that suggested even she found it hard to put the advice perfectly into practice.

Oksun appeared on season 31 of the ENA and SBS Plus variety show ‘I’m Solo,’ where she became a final couple with Youngho. However, after the show aired, the cast continued to face criticism over allegations that Sunja had been ostracized, and the two eventually announced their breakup.

On the 26th of last month, about five months after they announced their breakup, a photo of Oksun and Youngho together as a couple was released, drawing attention once again. As speculation about a possible reconciliation spread, Oksun made a statement herself to draw a clear line.

At the time, Oksun explained, “The photo in question was leaked because of my mistake. I did not post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, nor did I release it with any particular intention.” She explained that the photo had become public due to her mistake alone, and that she had no intention of implying a reunion or marriage.

She later also actively addressed the various allegations and rumors surrounding her. Oksun directly brought up as many as 15 allegations and set the record straight. In particular, she stressed, “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion, or suffered a miscarriage,” “I have never once met someone of the opposite sex through a dating app,” and “The allegations related to sexually transmitted diseases are not true.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.