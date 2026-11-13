Joo Young-hoon♥Lee Yoon-mi’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Is Preparing to Become an Idol... “All She Does Is Dance”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Joo Young-hoon said his 11-year-old second daughter is preparing to become an idol.

On the 13th, a video titled “The Day We Got Grilled While Eating with Joo Young-hoon × Yoon Jung-soo” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Seon-jeong’s Selection.”

That day, when asked whether any of his three daughters dreamed of becoming entertainers, Joo Young-hoon said, “Our second daughter says she wants to be an idol and is dancing all the time.”

He added, “I wish she wouldn’t, but if she wants to, I can’t stop her,” expressing his respect for his daughter’s dream while also revealing his concerns.

Lee Seon-jeong said of Joo Young-hoon’s second daughter, “She seems to have inherited only the good looks from you and (Lee Yoon-mi).”

“There are so many incredibly talented kids across the country,” Joo Young-hoon said, voicing practical concerns about his daughter’s dream of becoming an idol.

Joo Young-hoon married actress Lee Yoon-mi in 2006, and they have three daughters, Ara, Rael and Ellie.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.