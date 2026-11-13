Yuna Kim Looks Like a Different Person With Bangs, Warms Hearts by Urging Adoption of 'Super-Cute' Abandoned Dogs

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former national figure skating team member Yuna Kim caught the eye with a fresh style transformation.

On the 13th, Yuna Kim posted a pictorial she shot with fashion magazine ELLE on her social media account, along with the message, “Please become a family to the super-cute Tony and Cookie.”

In the released photos, Yuna Kim poses with two abandoned dogs during the shoot. Known for her refined, elegant aura, she showed off a distinctly different charm in this pictorial.

Photo: ELLE Korea

What especially caught the eye was her changed hairstyle. After sticking with long, straight hair and no bangs, Yuna Kim created a fresh look for this pictorial with naturally waved bangs. Her softer image and lovely visuals came together to reveal a side of her different from the one people usually see.

The pictorial was especially meaningful for encouraging the adoption of abandoned dogs. Yuna Kim called for families to be found for Tony and Cookie, who appear in the photos, and asked people to show abandoned dogs warm interest. Even amid the glamorous pictorial, she showed her heartfelt affection for the animals, making the shoot all the more heartwarming.

Yuna Kim had previously shared her thoughts on the pictorial shoot in an interview with ELLE Korea. At the time, she said, “I was happy to receive the offer to do the shoot. If even one of them can get noticed and find a family, that would be a good thing,” expressing her affection and concern for abandoned dogs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.