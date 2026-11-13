“Can’t Even Go to the Bathroom”: Shin Min-a’s Extreme Ordeal Wearing a Dress Worth ‘18 Million Won’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Shin Min-a opened up about the discomfort she experienced because of the empress dresses while filming The Remarried Empress.

A video released on the 13th on Jo Jung-suk’s YouTube channel featured Shin Min-a and Lee Bong-ryeon, who appeared together in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress.

Shin Min-a, who played Empress Navier in the series, said, “Unless it’s somewhere like a film festival, there aren’t many occasions in life to wear a dress,” adding, “I wore a lot of dresses, and they were heavy.”

Lee Bong-ryeon, who played the head maid, added, “Since she’s Her Majesty the Empress, she has to wear the most elaborate clothes. They’re heavy and have lots of embellishments.”

Shin Min-a said that even going to the bathroom was difficult because of the dress. “I have to change into comfortable clothes before I go. Otherwise, I end up sweeping up all kinds of dust wherever I go,” she explained.

Jo Jung-suk empathized, recalling his experience filming historical dramas. He said, “When I was doing Nokdu Flower, I would just sit down anywhere, but in Sejak I was on my feet the whole time. It was really hard then.”

Meanwhile, one of the dresses Shin Min-a wore in The Remarried Empress was reported to have an online retail price of around 18 million won, drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.