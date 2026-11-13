Lee Ji-hyun Recruits Hair Models After Switching Salons: “Free Haircuts”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, has started recruiting hair models after moving to a new job.

On the 13th, Lee Ji-hyun posted a message on her account saying, “Please apply to be a hair model,” personally announcing that she was recruiting models.

She also explained in detail how to take part, saying there was no need to feel pressured by the term “hair model.” Lee Ji-hyun said, “Please don’t feel pressured just because you’ll be a model. I’ll only take before-and-after photos of your hair,” and added, “I’ll make sure your face is fully covered, so please feel free to apply.”

She also kept costs to a minimum. Lee Ji-hyun drew attention by saying, “I only charge for materials. Haircuts are free.” She appears to be looking for models to showcase a variety of styles as she begins taking on hair work in earnest at her new workplace.

Earlier, on the 10th, Lee Ji-hyun announced on social media that she was leaving the salon where she had been working. She said, “I’m leaving the salon where I’ve been working so I can take care of my children,” confirming that she was quitting.

However, she was not giving up her work as a hairdresser. Lee Ji-hyun said she had decided to move to a new salon five minutes from her home and planned to focus on model work there. She is changing her work environment to balance raising her children with her job while continuing to pursue her dream of being a hairdresser.

Lee Ji-hyun also spent a long time working toward a new challenge. She began attempting the national cosmetology certification exam in November 2023 and succeeded in earning the certificate after as many as eight attempts. She later switched to hairdressing, a field different from entertainment, and began a new chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun debuted in 2001 as a member of the group Jewelry and won the public’s affection. After going through two divorces, she now has a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.