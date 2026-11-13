Jun Hyun-moo Suddenly Apologizes to the Nation During Broadcast... “I Won’t Check DMs for a While”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo and YouTuber Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) made a public apology after featuring a long-established noodle shop frequented only by regulars.

Actor Lee Hyun-wook appeared as a food buddy on the variety show “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on MBN and Channel S on the 13th.

At 7:50 a.m. that day, Jun Hyun-moo showed up in Samgakji and energetically kicked off the show, saying, “It’s been a while since I came to Seoul. Everyone’s just starting to head to work.”

Jun Hyun-moo then announced, “Today’s special is ‘The dignity of regulars’!” and apologized right from the start, saying, “I’m sorry for taking regulars’ favorite restaurants away from them.”

Drawn by the rich smell of anchovy broth filling the alley, they arrived at a long-established noodle shop, where the owner waved off Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube when they asked to feature the place.

The owner humbly said, “What is there to film here...? We don’t have anything to eat at our place.” Fortunately, the two secured permission to film, then were startled to find a faded newspaper article on the wall.

Jun Hyun-moo read the article carefully, then said, “The owner here is a well-known figure. When the IMF crisis hit in 1998, a customer ran off without paying, but the previous owner went outside and called after him, ‘Don’t run—you’ll fall and get hurt.’” He drew attention by sharing this heartwarming story about the previous owner.

Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube then tried, one after another, cabbage greens soup, kimbap and warm noodles, all lovingly prepared and sold at low prices. Their furrowed brows showed their honest reaction as they said, “This isn’t ordinary banquet noodles.”

Kwaktube said, “I used to live around here, then moved away, and it’s such a shame I only found out about this place now. I’ll definitely become a regular here.” Jun Hyun-moo made a public apology, saying, “I’m sorry. We ended up featuring this place on the show. I won’t check my DMs (direct messages) for a while,” drawing laughs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.