‘Restaurant Exposure’ Controversy: Jeon Hyun-moo Humiliated by ‘Filming Refusals’ for Third Straight Week... ‘This Is So Real’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, which drew controversy by airing the appearance and location of a restaurant that had refused filming, failed to secure permission to film again.

After the earlier controversy, the show did not reveal the restaurant's name this time. Jeon Hyun-moo had recently been turned down for filming three times, and actor Lee Hyun-wook, who was with him, reacted with surprise, saying, “This is so real.”

Actor Lee Hyun-wook appeared as a dining companion on Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, a variety show aired on MBN and Channel S on the 13th.

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo visited a restaurant serving moseorisal in Chungjeongno with KwakTube and Lee Hyun-wook, but the restaurant immediately turned down their request to film.

As they left the restaurant that had refused them, Jeon Hyun-moo told Lee Hyun-wook, “Hyun-wook, this is the kind of show this is,” and Lee reacted with surprise, saying, “This is so real.”

On its broadcast on the 23rd of last month, Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4 drew controversy by airing in full the scene in which the owner of an old-style Korean-Western restaurant refused filming, despite having been turned down by the owner.

Then, on the 6th, Lee Jung-shin and Oh Se-young, the male and female leads of MBN's new drama The Boss's Explicit Taste, also visited a restaurant and were refused permission to film.

With Lee Hyun-wook also being turned away today, the show has now been refused permission to film for three consecutive weeks.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.