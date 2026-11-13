Kim Jin-kyung Hit by Moving-Day Shock at Two-Story Home in Japan: No Electricity Sends Her to Hotel With 5-Month-Old Daughter

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Kim Jin-kyung revealed the two-story home in Japan she had just moved into. However, after forgetting to arrange for electricity on moving day, she had an unexpected mishap and spent the night at a hotel.

On the 13th, a video titled “Dalbam’s family moved to a home in Japan” was posted on the YouTube channel “Charm Jinkyung.”

That day, Kim Jin-kyung showed off her new home, saying, “Our family of three has moved to a new home in Japan.” Her husband, soccer player Kim Seung-gyu, currently plays for J.League club FC Tokyo.

Kim Jin-kyung, who was beginning life in a house in Japan for the first time, showed off the spacious two-story home. “This is my first time living in a house in Japan,” she said, explaining, “We have so many belongings, and we also need a room for the baby, so we ended up moving to a somewhat bigger house.”

But she encountered an unexpected obstacle as soon as she moved into the new home: there was no electricity when she went inside. Flustered, Kim Jin-kyung immediately asked about it and only then learned that she had to arrange for electricity in advance. “I was supposed to arrange for the electricity in advance, but I didn’t know that. I’m sorry, but we’re moving in the dark,” she said, describing the difficult situation.

In the end, Kim Jin-kyung and Kim Seung-gyu couldn’t stay at home on the first day and spent the night at a hotel. When Kim returned to the house the next day, she saw it brightly lit and marveled, “Was the house this bright?” Kim Seung-gyu then remarked, “This must be how people felt when they first discovered electricity,” making everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.