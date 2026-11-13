Yoo Jae-suk’s Longtime Bond With Song Hye-kyo: “She Has a Refreshingly Candid Charm” (Pinggyego)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actors Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo will appear together on Yoo Jae-suk’s YouTube show Pinggyego. Their upcoming meeting has already drawn keen interest ahead of the release.

On the 13th, the team behind the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun unveiled a thumbnail for a new video titled “Senior Yoo’s Perk Content: Pinggyego.” Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, the lead actors in the Netflix series Tantara, are set to appear as guests on “Retro Is Just an Excuse,” which will be released that day.

In the released thumbnail, Song Hye-kyo caught the eye with a bob haircut paired with a pink shirt. Along with her signature elegant, composed aura, her fresher styling showed a different side of her charm. Gong Yoo also previewed their appearance together, raising curiosity about what the two actors would talk about with Yoo Jae-suk.

In particular, MC Yoo Jae-suk heightened anticipation by revealing his special closeness and affection for the two. Introducing Gong Yoo, he said, “My sworn brother Yoo Gong is visiting Pinggyego for the first time in a while.” He described Song Hye-kyo as “a younger friend with a refreshingly candid charm,” expressing how glad he was to see her.

Yoo Jae-suk added, “They came together, and watching the two of them chatter away, they were a comedy duo like no other. She’s a friend I have a deep connection with, too, so I’m going to use the colder weather as an excuse to share long-held stories in a warm place.”

The long-standing ties among Yoo Jae-suk, Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo are another point of interest, beyond the two actors’ meeting. Anticipation is building not only for a glimpse of the actors’ relaxed, candid selves in everyday life—sides viewers usually only encounter through their work—but also for the lively banter the three will share.

Pinggyego, featuring Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, will be released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun at 9 a.m. on the 14th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.