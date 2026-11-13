Is That Really Koo Sung-hwan? '183 cm, 78 kg'—His High School Days as One of the 'Four Kings': 'I Got Loads of Chocolates and Letters' (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Koo Sung-hwan revealed his heyday, when he was known as one of the “Four Kings of high school,” and showed off his exceptional confidence.

The episode of MBC’s I Live Alone that aired on the 13th showed Koo Sung-hwan getting ready to attend a high school reunion.

Ahead of the reunion, Koo rubbed his face with a gua sha, saying, “Get smaller,” as he dreamed of having a smaller face.

As Koo vigorously worked on his face until it turned red and said, “Looking handsome always comes with pain,” Jun Hyun-moo quipped, “That’s why I don’t suffer,” sending the studio into laughter.

“Back in school, I was 183 cm tall and weighed 78 kg, with broad shoulders and perfect proportions. I was as popular as one of the Four Kings,” Koo recalled.

Footage of Koo in high school was then shown, prompting Code Kunst to joke, “He even had his shirt collar sticking out over his vest—he did everything to look cool.”

“I got so many chocolates on Valentine’s Day. I got lots of letters, too,” Koo said, boasting about his glorious days as one of the Four Kings. He added, “Since people are watching the Four Kings, I did everything from gua sha to skincare to prove that the Four Kings are still going strong.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.