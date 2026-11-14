Koo Sung-hwan Reunites With His 'Single' First Love: 'If You're Still Single at 40, Let's Get Married' ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Koo Sung-hwan reunited with his ex-girlfriend after about three years.

The episode of MBC's I Live Alone aired on the 13th showed Koo attending a gathering with his high school classmates.

As soon as Koo met his old classmates that day, he mentioned Lee Cho-hee by name, showing his interest. His friends brought up their past relationship, saying, “You and Cho-hee are the only ones who aren't married” and “Didn't you and Cho-hee date for a little while?” They also shared memories of Lee Cho-hee receiving a ring from Koo and of him carrying her on his back for 5 km from Cheonho to Songpa.

Speaking about Lee Cho-hee, Koo said, “She was someone I dated for 50 days when we were in school.” He added, “I went to the school store, and there was this petite, fair-skinned girl. I liked Cho-hee so much that I confessed my feelings at the playground.” He recalled, “I think we had a really innocent relationship for those 50 days,” and “After we broke up, I liked her even more for a year. But Cho-hee wouldn't return my feelings.”

When Lee Cho-hee appeared a little later, Koo couldn't even make proper eye contact with her, prompting laughter. Cho-hee then revealed, “When we were in our 20s, Koo used to call me all the time and say, ‘If you're not married by 30, let's get married.’ Then, when we got into our 30s, he said, ‘If you're not married by 40, let's get married.’” Koo looked flustered, repeatedly wiping away sweat.

But there was a twist: Koo was the one who chose to end their relationship. “We were young, and I didn't know how to keep the relationship going,” he said. “A close friend of mine had a six-month relationship that ended with them on worse terms than strangers. That scared me a little.” He drew attention by opening up about his youthful first love at 17, when he had been afraid of losing their friendship.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.