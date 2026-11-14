Ayumi Became a Huge Hit With Gay Men After Shaving Her Head... Even Her Transgender Best Friend Agrees

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ayumi, a TV personality and former member of the group Sugar, revealed a surprising story about how she enjoyed huge popularity among LGBTQ+ people when she once made the bold choice to shave her head.

On the 12th, a video showing Ayumi taking a brief break from childcare to enjoy a carefree night in Tokyo, Japan, was uploaded to the YouTube channel ‘Annyohattaeyo Ayumieyo.’

That night, Ayumi visited the streets of Tokyo and had a happy reunion with her close younger friend Yushin, who is transgender. When asked how they first met, Ayumi began, “There was a day when we were at the same agency and a big party was held.”

She continued, “People were having a great time in the middle of the party, but Yushin and I are both pretty shy, so I was standing in a corner with a highball, and Yushin was standing there with a beer. We caught each other’s eye, said hello, then left together and talked. We quickly became close.” She recalled how their special friendship began.

As their warm conversation continued, Yushin brought up Ayumi’s solo career and revealed, drawing attention, “Yumi is incredibly popular with gay men.”

Yushin specifically mentioned the time Ayumi went for a ‘shaved head,’ a bold move for a female idol at the time.

Ayumi nodded and shared an honest story. “I was a woman, but I still boldly shaved my head, didn’t I?” she said. “People in this community (the LGBTQ+ community) wholeheartedly support someone confident enough to take a different path from others. When I was performing with my head shaved, I was really popular with people here.” Her admission had everyone there laughing.

Ayumi married a businessman who is two years older than her and not in the entertainment industry in 2022. They have a daughter, and she shares candid, cheerful glimpses of her daily life on TV and YouTube.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.