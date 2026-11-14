“A Motel With a Female Friend, Just the Two of Them?”... Jeon Somi Seethes Over a Shocking ‘Cheater’ Story

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Jeon Somi could not hide her anger at a viewer’s shocking dating dilemma and delivered a satisfying, no-nonsense rebuke.

A video from the “Somcave” segment, where Jeon Somi listens to fans’ concerns while enjoying sashimi and spicy chicken wings with groundwater makgeolli in Jeju, was posted on the YouTube channel “IMOS Jeon Somi” on the 12th.

Jeon Somi was carrying on a cheerful mukbang chat with a flushed face when her expression hardened the moment she read a story sent in by a viewer.

The story read: “My boyfriend said he was sick, and then I couldn’t reach him. It turned out he’d gone to a motel alone with a female friend to talk about my relationship troubles. Is this a case of moving on to someone else, or cheating?”

After hearing the story, Jeon Somi declared in an agitated voice, “This is definitely cheating.”

She then erupted in vicarious anger, saying, “What kind of counseling is it to go into a motel alone with a female friend, even using being sick as an excuse? That’s ridiculous,” making the moment cathartic for those present.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.