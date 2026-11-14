Jun Hyun-moo Suffers a Disaster, Spilling Hot Jjamppong on His Private Parts... “I Really Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Married”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo suffered an unexpected mishap during a meal, spilling hot jjamppong broth on his pants and delivering a brutal self-roast.

On the 13th, actor Lee Hyun-wook appeared as a dining companion on the MBN and Channel S variety show “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” and set off on a tour of Seoul’s restaurants with Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin).

That day, Jun Hyun-moo tried to call actor KIM NAM GIL, who is signed to the same agency as Lee Hyun-wook.

KIM NAM GIL answered the phone and joked about Lee Hyun-wook, saying, “He’s an actor with captivating eyes, but he’s shy,” and, “You can think of him as a different-looking KIM NAM GIL,” prompting laughter all around.

The three then visited a Chinese restaurant in Seoul’s Eunpyeong District, which Lee Hyun-wook had arranged through his “regular-customer connection.”

Lee Hyun-wook ordered the restaurant’s signature yuseul jjamppong and guobaorou, revealed his own hideaway on the show, and repeatedly apologized to Eunpyeong District residents, drawing laughs.

One unexpected mishap after another unfolded as the cheerful eating show continued. Lee Hyun-wook, who was eating, suddenly started having a nosebleed.

Seeing this, Jun Hyun-moo immediately teased him, joking, “Did you pick your nose?” But when Lee Hyun-wook wiped away the blood while still looking impeccable, Jun praised his looks, saying, “Wow, this should be funny, but you look cool.”

But the real disaster struck Jun Hyun-moo moments later. While eating, he accidentally spilled hot jjamppong broth right onto the crotch of his pants.

Flustered, Jun Hyun-moo blurted out a self-deprecating joke at his own expense: “It’s really hot down there. I really don’t think I’ll ever get married.” The remark brought the house down.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.