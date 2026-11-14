Kim Sa-rang's SNS Suspected of Being Hacked: 'What's Going On?'... A Fresh Start with Kittens

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Sa-rang directly addressed suspicions that her social media had been hacked and introduced the kittens who had recently become part of her family.

A video titled “Such Harmless Creatures” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Sa-rang sa rang” on the 13th.

That day, Kim introduced the cats who had recently become part of her family. She explained, “On November 6, I found three kittens being cared for by their mother near my home. I watched one of them pass away, so I rescued the remaining two, Brownie and Grace, and took them straight to the hospital.” She added, “I’m a first-time cat owner and have never raised a cat before, so I’m still clumsy, but I’m staying by their side and caring for them so they can get healthy.”

Recently, Kim Sa-rang’s social media has featured mostly photos and videos of cats rather than herself, prompting some to suspect that it had been hacked. In response, Kim explained, “There seem to be a lot of people who think my social media was hacked.” She added, “I don’t have any special editing skills, but I think I should post videos of me and the kittens on YouTube the way I do on social media now. There are limits to posting only on social media.”

Kim also warmed hearts by showing her special affection as a first-time cat owner, responding carefully even to the cats’ slightest movements and holding them close.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.