Lee Sun-jung Thought Her Ex-Husband Had Stiffed Her on Her Appearance Fee... Turns Out the Production Company Ran Off Without Paying

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Sun-jung belatedly learned why she had not been paid for a TV appearance in the past, clearing up a misunderstanding about her ex-husband.

On the 13th, a video titled “The Day We Got Thoroughly Grilled Over a Meal with Joo Young-hoon × Yoon Jung-soo” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Sun-jung’s Selection.”

In the video, Lee Sun-jung recalled a program she had appeared on with Joo Young-hoon, whom she met again after about 10 years. Joo said, “You appeared on a program I hosted when you were married,” then added, “We never got our appearance fees, did we?” His revelation came as a surprise.

Lee confessed, “I thought my ex-husband had pocketed the money.” Joo explained, “No. The production company aired the show, shut its doors and ran off. It didn’t pay us a single won in appearance fees.” Belatedly learning the truth, Lee expressed regret, saying, “My appearance fee was actually pretty hefty.”

When Joo said, “We did 12 episodes and I didn’t even get 10 won,” Lee said, “No wonder I really didn’t get a single penny either,” then angrily cursed out the producer without holding back, making everyone laugh.

It was reported that Lee married LJ in 2012, just 45 days after they began dating, but divorced about four months later.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.