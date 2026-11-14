BLACKPINK's Jisoo? Taking on a Challenge With a Flying Mustache... Laughter Erupts With Yang Se-chan

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] BLACKPINK's Jisoo showed off her undiminished beauty, even with a mustache drawn on.

On the 14th, TteunTteun's official social media account posted footage of Jisoo and Yang Se-chan taking on a challenge together.

Jisoo appeared on MoMeok TV, where Yang Se-chan is the MC, and the two shared a special moment. They took on a challenge set to Jisoo's second pre-release single, “ADDICTED,” released on the 30th of last month. They performed the song's signature moves in perfect sync, showing off their chemistry.

What especially caught the eye was Jisoo's daring look. She took on the challenge wearing the mustache makeup that is MoMeok TV's signature. The two danced seriously, but kept bursting into laughter as though they found each other's looks funny, leaving viewers in stitches.

Above all, Jisoo's beauty, impossible to hide even with a mustache drawn on, caught the eye. She showed off a different side of her charm with a playful look that contrasted with her charisma-filled appearance on stage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.