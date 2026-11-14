Kim Young-chul Exposed for Relieving Himself in the Mountains... Older Sister: “He Suddenly Said His Stomach Hurt”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The older sister of entertainer Kim Young-chul revealed an embarrassing story from the past about her younger brother relieving himself in the mountains, making people laugh.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel “Kim Young-chul Original” featured footage of Kim Young-chul traveling to Japan with his older sister.

While looking at the Shinano River in Niigata that day, Kim Young-chul suddenly said, “My stomach hurts a little,” stopped filming, and headed to the restroom.

As the wait grew longer than expected, his sister brought up a past bathroom episode involving her younger brother. She said, “I’m not sure this is really something that can go on the show,” hinting that she was about to reveal it and piquing viewers’ curiosity.

His sister explained what happened at the time: “Wasn’t our home in Ulsan in the countryside? We were driving to take my younger brother to the airport. I drove along a mountain back road to get him there quickly.” She continued, “Then he suddenly said his stomach hurt.” She went on, “We wondered what to do, then went into the mountain and he relieved himself there. But people were coming down the mountain. When I said, ‘Young-chul, people are coming down,’ he turned away and took care of it,” prompting laughter.

A short while later, Kim Young-chul appeared and said, “I’m sorry,” then added, “We decided not to film the river scene because of the schedule,” making people laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.