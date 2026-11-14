“I Use a Lot of Ignorant Words”... Oh Yoon-ah Starts Reading Ahead of ‘Next Year’s Wedding’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Oh Yoon-ah said she realized, while appearing on a broadcast, that her command of language was lacking and that reading was necessary.

On the 13th, a video titled “What’s in My Bag Before a Trip to Bali: My Must-Have Travel Favorites | Oh! Yoona’s Favorite Items” was released on Oh Yoon-ah’s YouTube channel, “Oh! Yoona.”

Oh Yoon-ah, who is getting married next year, said she was planning a trip to Bali to take her wedding photos in advance. “I absolutely had to take them in early November. I figured I should do it while I was still younger, even if only by a year,” she said.

She then pulled out a book, saying, “I’m going to try reading a book this time. I want to show you that I’m a woman who reads, too.” She added, “I thought it was a big problem. When I’m on a broadcast, I use so many ignorant words. I’m trying to read a lot to keep that in check,” and said she would bring books on her trip to Bali this time, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married in 2007 and gave birth to her son, Min-i, that same year. She divorced in 2015 and raised Min-i on her own. She announced her remarriage in July and will hold her wedding ceremony next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.