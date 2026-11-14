'Sechs Kies (Jekki) Concert Called Off,' Jang Su-won Moves to a Larger Home for His Daughter, Pushing Himself: 'I Have to Work Day and Night'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Jang Su-won, a member of the group Sechs Kies, said he had moved to a larger home, revealing his sense of responsibility as the family's breadwinner.

On the 13th, a video titled “Robot Jang Su-won's Battery Ran Out: I Want to Try Parenting” was posted on Jang Su-won's YouTube channel, “Jang Su-won Haeyo.”

After seeing Jang Su-won's new apartment, the production team asked, “Your place is bigger now. Didn't you overextend yourself?” His home did indeed have a spacious layout, with a room for his daughter Seowoo and even a playroom.

“We have a lot more things because of Seowoo. We were in a situation where we had to move, and we did move into a slightly larger place. I have to work day and night. When am I supposed to sleep?” Jang Su-won said, conveying the weight of being the family's breadwinner.

Jang Su-won then made people laugh when Seowoo said, “Snacks,” and he replied, “Yes, Dad has to go out and work to earn money for your snacks.”

Jang Su-won married a stylist one year older than him in 2021, and they have a daughter, Seowoo.

Jang Su-won recently planned to hold a Sechs Kies dinner show with Ko Ji-yong and Lee Jae-jin to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut, but the plan fell through. Amid controversy over issues including the price, Lee Jae-jin was the first to say he would not take part, and Jang Su-won's side also announced that the event had been canceled.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.