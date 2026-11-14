'DUI and Assault' Kangin Even Feels Self-Conscious Around Friends' Children After the Controversy... 'I Won't Let Them Search My Name'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Kangin, a former member of Super Junior, opened up about the label he still can't shake.

A video titled 'No, Uncle, Your Name Isn't Kangin!!' was released on the YouTube channel Neoui Han on the 13th.

When the conversation turned to his past controversies, Kangin said, “I got embroiled in an assault dispute with members of the public and became the subject of controversy. I also drove drunk and enlisted in the military, then struggled to make a comeback, but while I was taking time away to reflect, I drove drunk again. It was really wrong. I was just a crazy kid.”

He added, “After my last mistake, I blocked out the sunlight and stayed home for several months. My family would stop by to check on me, worried that something might happen to me. It felt like I kept seeking out the darkness at home. People close to me brought me back out into the world.”

When a shaman said that using the name Kangin kept getting him into trouble, he mused, “My friends’ children look up my name. Then I stop them, saying, ‘No, Uncle’s name isn’t Kangin!’ Even though I think, ‘It’s a label I’ll carry for the rest of my life, and I did wrong,’ I briefly considered using a different name. I should seriously consider changing my name.”

Kangin debuted with Super Junior in 2005 and also made appearances on variety shows. But after being involved in an assault case and then causing a drunk-driving hit-and-run, among other controversies, he eventually left the group in 2019.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.