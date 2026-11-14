Eun Ji-won Had a Reason for Remarrying His Stylist Wife... “It’s Comfortable Not Having to Worry About Clothes” ('Mr. House Husband')

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Eun Ji-won, a member of the group SECHSKIES, expressed his affection for his wife.

On KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” airing tonight, the 14th, at 10:40 p.m., viewers will see a tense moment as Hwanhee, who is living with his mother for a month, causes another mishap (?) with just 10 days left before their agreement ends. The show is directed by Kim Tae Joon and is hereafter referred to as “Mr. House Husband.”

That day, Hwanhee sets out to climb the hill behind the house with his mother, but after getting feces on his cherished shoes, he returns home just 10 minutes later. Once his mother goes out, he lays out on the living room floor the “beloved” shoes—almost a collection (?)—that had been piled up on the balcony. Watching, MC Eun Ji-won is amazed and says, “He has more basketball shoes than a basketball player...” He then reveals how different he is from Hwanhee, saying, “I can go anywhere in a pair of Crocs. When it gets cold, I can just add some fur.”

Eun Ji-won adds, “I used to be really interested in clothes and shoes, but after my debut, I got used to wearing the clothes my stylist picked out for me and stopped paying attention.” Lee Yo-won offers her sharp insight: “I guess that’s why you married a stylist.” Eun Ji-won agrees: “That’s right. It’s convenient.” Eun Ji-won married in 2010 but divorced two years later. Last September, 13 years after the divorce, he remarried a stylist nine years his junior.

After laying out all his “beloved” shoes, Hwanhee starts assembling a shoe storage rack. As he puts the boxes together one by one, the living room grows increasingly chaotic, and he begins to worry, saying, “Am I going to get kicked out at this rate?” Just then, his mother comes home unexpectedly. The studio guests are startled and share his unease: “Oh no... The thing that wasn’t supposed to happen has happened.” Seeing the living room in disarray, his mother looks bewildered and says, “What? Did I come into the wrong house?” Then, angrily, she calls him by his real name: “Yoon-seok!” Viewers are eager to see how Hwanhee gets through the nerve-racking mother-son showdown and find out what really happened in the “shoe incident.”

Meanwhile, Hwanhee’s niece or nephew also comes to the house that day as his mother returns. The child looks just like Hwanhee and eyes the shoes he cherishes, sparking playful bickering between them. The child also impresses everyone by showing off advanced taekwondo moves with as much flair as their uncle. Later, as Chae-ryeong watches Hwanhee sharing a cozy meal with his mother and his elementary-school-aged niece or nephew, she brings up her “legendary light eater” story that once set the internet abuzz. Chae-ryeong confesses, “I said I couldn’t eat an entire bag of a famous potato chip brand sold in stores in one sitting, and 20 million people got outraged.” Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won take her side: “We can’t finish a whole bag in one sitting either. How could anyone eat it all?” Moved, Chae-ryeong covers her mouth and gazes at them with teary eyes, bringing fond smiles to Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won’s faces. Eun Ji-won shows his supportive senior side once again, saying, “Who said anything to our Chae-ryeong? I want to give potato chips to 20 million people and ask them to try eating a whole bag in one sitting.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.