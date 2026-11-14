Jinyoung on 'Cult' Allegations: 'If You Evangelize 10 People, 9 Stab You in the Back... It's Infuriating and Unfair'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Jinyoung drew attention by claiming that the more he is persecuted over the religious controversy surrounding him, the more his desire to sin disappears.

A video titled “How to Sin Less” was released on the YouTube channel First Fruits on the 13th. In the video, Jinyoung studied passages from the Bible and explained his interpretation of them.

That day, Jinyoung spoke about the difficulty of evangelizing, saying, “Even if you work hard to evangelize the people around you, maybe one out of ten will accept it, if that. The other nine won’t accept it, no matter how hard you try to evangelize them.”

He continued, “That’s not the end of it. Instead, those people stab you in the chest from behind,” referring to the negative attitudes and criticism he encounters from people around him while evangelizing.

He said, “It hurts so much when I hear people say, ‘Looks like that person has fallen into heresy. They’re weird,’” but added, “They say that the sinful nature of the flesh dies at that point. Isn’t that amazing?”

He emphasized, “When you are persecuted, bad desires die. I can explain this confidently based on my actual experience. It’s true.”

He also spoke directly about the religious criticism aimed at him. Jinyoung said, “It’s so infuriating and unfair when I hear people say, ‘Jinyoung is a heretic, a cultist. If you go there, this and that...’ But none of the bad thoughts that would normally come from within me arise.”

He explained, “The unjust persecutions Jesus endured helped him refrain from sinning. When I hear something so unfair, I think, ‘Just wait and see. I’ll prove it through my life,’ but strangely, I don’t think, ‘I should just drink more’ or ‘I should go out and have fun.’”

Earlier, Jinyoung also spoke directly about the controversy surrounding the religious group he runs in a lecture released on the 3rd.

At the time, he claimed that he was facing full-fledged persecution, saying that people were calling the group heretical and a cult. He also said that, rather than debating doctrine or responding with coordinated comments, they should leave the problem to God to resolve.

Last September, he drew attention after revealing that his church had members who were Catholic, Presbyterian and Baptist, as well as members who had previously belonged to Shincheonji. At the time, Jinyoung argued that his church should not be equated with Shincheonji simply because one of its members had come from the group. He also claimed that First Fruits was a church with clear roots and a clear theological background.

This is not the first time Jinyoung has faced controversy over his religious beliefs. In 2018, when allegations arose that he was connected to the Evangelical Baptist Church of Korea, he distanced himself from the group, saying that the Bible study group he runs has no connection whatsoever to its organization.

He had also explained that the Bible study group was not affiliated with any particular church or denomination when he appeared on the MBC variety show “Radio Star” in 2020.

First Fruits later expanded and is now reportedly holding worship services and gatherings in eight locations in South Korea and abroad, including Seoul, Busan and Los Angeles in the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.