‘Backbiting Controversy’ Season 31’s Ok-sun Goes from 65 kg to 56 kg... ‘Watching ‘I’m Solo’ Appearance Videos to Curb Appetite’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Season 31’s Ok-sun said she had lost about 9 kg since appearing on ‘I’m Solo.’

On the 13th, Ok-sun took time to answer questions from netizens.

Ok-sun, who recently shared an update showing that she had become noticeably thinner, answered a question about her diet: “I lost about 9 kg. I weighed 65 kg then. I was happy.” She also shared photos from her time on ‘I’m Solo.’ She said that by managing her diet with protein shakes and regularly jumping rope, she now weighs 56 kg at a height of 170 cm. That means she has lost about 9 kg compared with when she appeared on ‘I’m Solo.’

When another netizen asked, “Shakes for all three meals? That’s amazing. How do you control your appetite?” she replied, “I made the best audiovisual material for dieting myself,” and once again attached photos from her time on ‘I’m Solo.’

Ok-sun appeared in Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo’ on SBS Plus and ENA. She and Yeong-ho, a dentist, ended the show as a couple, but they broke up after it aired.

During ‘I’m Solo,’ Ok-sun also became embroiled in a backbiting controversy after discussing yuriverre_ with Young-sook and Jeong-hee while yuriverre_ was absent. Later, after facing all kinds of rumors and malicious comments, Ok-sun announced she would take legal action.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.