‘Kim Gu-ra’s Son’ Gree Sat Trembling Beside a Person Released From Prison... He Picked Up the Tab Even After His Ear Was Pinched

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Rapper MC Gree (Kim Dong-hyeon) drew attention by sharing an unexpected encounter with a local at a long-established restaurant in Yeongdeungpo Market.

A video titled “Yeongdeungpo Now” was released on Gree’s YouTube channel on the 13th.

That day, Gree visited long-established restaurants in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo Market, spending time enjoying the night in Yeongdeungpo and talking directly with locals. “I came at night rather than during the day at the market. Yeongdeungpo has a somewhat rough and wild feel to it. There are so many people with a strong aura,” he said, adding, “I’ll check out the wild older guys and visit their favorite restaurants.”

“There are a lot of elderly people here. I’m fairly well-known among older people, so I’ll try to connect with them and enjoy the night in Yeongdeungpo,” he added.

After finishing his meal at a gukbap restaurant, Gree moved to an outdoor tent bar. There, he was captured looking flustered after hearing an unexpected revelation from a local at the next table.

He heard a local say, “I’m drinking for the first time in three years. I got out of prison. A major accident happened.”

Gree heard this, opened his eyes wide in surprise, and cautiously whispered, “I wonder what they went to prison for.” He then said, “It seems we’ve sat down next to a pretty serious person. I’m really sweating,” unable to hide how flustered he was.

But then came a twist: the local recognized Gree and greeted him warmly first.

“Aren’t you Kim Dong-hyeon, Kim Gu-ra’s son? I have a good eye. You have no idea how much I liked Kim Gu-ra. I’ve been a fan since you were a baby,” the local said, clearly delighted to see him.

Gree replied, “Thank you for being so fond of me,” and showed his good manners by readily agreeing to take a photo.

The local showed familiarity by saying they knew not only Gree but also Rhymer, the head of Gree’s agency. They even acted casually, pinching Gree’s ear.

Gree thanked the local for the warm greeting and covered the meal bill for the next table as well. He ended the encounter on a heartwarming note by warmly embracing the local.

Later, Gree looked back on the brief but memorable encounter, saying, “My father was in tears at the end.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.